H-E-B & San Antonio Food Bank will distribute 4 million pounds of fresh produce during the holidays

More than 4 million pounds of fresh produce is being donated to the San Antonio Food Bank over the next few weeks.

It’s an initiative led primarily by H-E-B called “Harvest from the Heart.” About 1.2 million pounds of food has been donated so far, with that 4-million-pound goal expected around January.

According to H-E-B, the grocery chain works with farmers and produce distributors to have the food donated. H-E-B Senior Public Affairs Manager Danny Flores said the partnership has existed for about 15 years.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot of conversations. But you know what, I think a lot of our vendors are very true to the thought of giving back and, you know, just working with H-E-B and the food bank, and with the food bank, it makes it that much more meaningful,” he said.

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said every donation helps the food bank meet its goal.

“I think we all, as Americans, need to be eating more vegetables. And you know ... the farming community and highlighting the role that they play in nourishing America, nourishing Texas, helping the San Antonio Food Bank and the produce procurement team at H-E-B are the ones that have really led this effort.”

The food being donated equates to about 100 semitrucks. It’s expected to help feed 120,000 people per week in the more than 30 counties that the San Antonio Food Bank covers.