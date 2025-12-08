With teams set, countdown begins to Dec. 30 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl between the No. 16 USC Trojans and the unranked TCU Horn Frogs kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The 9-3 Trojans of the Big 10 will be the visiting team, while the 8-4 Horned Frogs of the Big 12 will be the home team.

USC Coach Lincoln Riley in the last four years has led his team to three college football playoff appearances.

USC is ranked #7 nationally in passing and is led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. He is ranked second among quarterbacks in the nation and led the Big Ten in passing yards per game, passing yards per completion, and total offense.

The Frogs are led by coach Sonny Dykes, who is one of only four active coaches to lead four different teams to bowl games. And he is just one of six active head coaches to have coached in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Frogs ended the regular season at No. 8 in the country in passing. Quarterback Josh Hoover ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns.

The 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl will be USC’s first visit to the Alamodome. TCU returns to the game for a third time and is 2-0 in previous appearances.

USC and TCU met five times between 1951 and 1998, with USC holding a 3–2 edge in the series. TCU won in their last meeting, a 28-19 win in the 1998 Sun Bowl, according to a bowl news release.

Alamo Bowl ticket information is here https://www.alamobowl.com/game-tickets/