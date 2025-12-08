Mayor Jones calls for November municipal elections to increase voter turnout, cut costs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones alongside former Mayor Ron Nirenberg and nonprofit organizations, such as the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center and the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio, gathered at City Hall to encourage the city council to support moving the date of municipal elections from May to November in odd-numbered years.

According to Mayor Jones, the purpose of this change is to increase voter turnout and save taxpayer dollars. Other major cities in Texas such as Austin, Houston and Dallas hold their municipal elections in November.

In San Antonio, voter turnout for this year’s May elections was 9% compared to the 20% that cast ballots in November.

City Manager Erik Walsh's evaluation estimates the new date would save between $800,000 and $1 million.

“To put this in simple terms, one of the main reasons we have to move this from May to November is because voters have made it very clear, when it’s between voting and Fiesta, Fiesta wins,” said Jones.

Jill Torbert, president of the League of Women Voters of San Antonio said voter turnout for municipal, school board elections and primary elections shows 80-90% of registered voters do not show up to the polls. She said one of the main reasons for that is because people do not know there is an election happening.

Saile Aranda / TPR San Antonio's former mayor Ron Nirenberg, mayor Gina Ortiz Jones alongside other city officials and non-profit organizations stand at the steps of City Hall on Dec. 8, 2025 to urge city council members to move Municipal elections from May to November.

Nirenberg supports this change saying the trust of the public will rise when the government makes participation accessible and easier.

“Today is about strengthening democracy, not for any party but for the future of San Antonio. Where more voices are heard, better decisions are made,” Nirenberg said.

The San Antonio Council must vote on this measure no later than Dec. 31, 2025.