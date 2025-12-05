Mariachi Extravaganza welcomes 1,300 musicians and directors to the nation’s biggest mariachi competition

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mariachi Extravaganza kicked off its festival on Thursday with the National Vocal Competition Semifinals at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Students participated in a vocal battle of technique, projection and stage presence.

As part of the three-day festival, students are able to attend workshops where they have the opportunity to be coached by members of Mariachi Aztlán from UTRGV. The National Mariachi Group semifinals take place on Friday evening. During this competition middle and high school groups take the stage to perform and advance to the finals.

Powerful voices and the vibrations of the traditional mariachi instruments were hard to miss at the Lila Crockrell Theatre on Thursday. Friends and family members cheered for the performers as renowned judges such as Rafael Palomar from Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and Steven Carrillo, director of Mariachi Cobre — both longtime performers for Disney World’s EPCOT— took notes as part of their evaluation of the participants.

1 of 3 — MariachiExtra25_sailearanda2025-3.jpg Alexia Orta from Houston Academy sings "Toro Relajo" by Selena Quintanilla at Mariachi Extravaganza on Dec. 4, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — MariachiExtra25_sailearanda2025-1.jpg Mateo Puente from IDEA Lake Houston performs at the Lila Cockrell stage for Mariachi Extravaganza on Dec. 4, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — MariachiExtra25_sailearanda2025-5.jpg Students in the audience cheer for their school members at the Lila Cockrell Theatre for Mariachi Extravaganza National Vocal Competition Semifinals Saile Aranda / TPR

Cynthia Muñoz is the founder and producer of Mariachi Extravaganza. She founded the event 31 years ago, but its history began when Muñoz herself competed in San Antonio's first Mariachi Music Festival in 1979. A few years after that festival became dormant, Muñoz brought the event back to life; eventually it became the largest competitive mariachi event at a national level.

“We want to see our kids, Latino kids, Hispanic kids, on the stage performing music that connects multiple generations. It's the students that are singing songs that their parents know and that their grandparents know. So what this is doing is building a strong bond between students and their parents and their grandparents.”

Last year’s Grand Champion Vocal Winner was 18-year-old Lorraine Arlette Garza. She was first introduced to mariachi music in middle school; after being inspired by her late grandfather. She comes from La Grulla, Texas and said winning was an unforgettable moment.

“It was the best experience of my life ... I think it shaped me to become who I am. It brought so many opportunities for me, and I'm so thankful for the extravaganza, and I'm so thankful for Cynthia and for everyone that's a part of this. And I really wouldn't take it back for anything, not even a million dollars.”

Like Garza, many students have attended the festival for a big part of their life, but that is not the case for everyone.

1 of 3 — MariachiExtra25_sailearanda2025-4.jpg 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar from Travis Middle School in McAllen, Texas, performs "La De Los Hoyitos" by Pedrito Fernandez for Mariachi Extravaganza on Dec. 4, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — MariachiExtra25_sailearanda2025-2.jpg Cristaly Leal from Zapata Middle School performs "Fiesta De Mi Pueblo" by Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle at Mariachi Extravaganza on Dec. 4, 2025 for the National Vocal Competition Semifinals Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — MariachiExtra25_sailearanda2025-7.jpg Kassandra Alaniz from Grulla Middle School, performs at the National Vocal Competition Semifinals for Mariachi Extravaganza on Dec. 4, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR

Joshua Gámez from McAllen, Texas said this was his first year competing. Accompanied by his proud parents, he took the stage and belted out a song by his favorite artist, “La De Los Hoyitos” by Pedrito Fernandez.

For the last day of the Mariachi Extravaganza, the best competitors will participate in a final showcase on Saturday, Dec. 6. Later that evening the National Competition winners will have the opportunity to open for the famous Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán from Mexico City.

“We really pride ourselves in being able to put this beautiful event together that brings people together to celebrate our culture in a competitive environment.” Muñoz said.

Many of the students who competed at Mariachi Extravaganza throughout the years have carried that passion into their professional life and are now working in schools as mariachi music educators themselves — inspiring a younger generation of musicians.