Fast fashion giant Shein faces probe by Texas AG Ken Paxton over labor, products

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday his office is investigating the fast fashion retailer Shein for potential violations related to unethical labor practices and unsafe products.

The Chinese-founded corporation operates primarily online and sells everything from clothing, accessories, home decor products and more.

It generated more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023.

Paxton alleges there have been numerous reports that raised concerns of Shein’s reliance on forced labor, the use of unsafe product materials, and deceptive marketing practices.

He referenced the Make America Healthy Again movement in the news release, stressing the role of safe, non-toxic materials and products.

“Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products,” Paxton said in a press release.

The investigation will determine whether the company's supply chain and manufacturing practices violate Texas law by using toxic or hazardous materials and whether it misleads consumers about ethical sourcing.

It will also examine the company’s data collection and privacy practices.

A Shein spokesperson said in a statement that it is aware of the investigation and welcomed “constructive engagement” with Paxton.

“Shein takes these concerns seriously and is fully committed to cooperating. Our mission — to provide affordable, fashionable products to customers around the world — is underpinned by a dedication to safety, compliance, and respect for human rights,” the spokesperson said.

Shein has been accused of labor rights abuses in the past but denied allegations.