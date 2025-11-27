Domestic violence cases increase in San Antonio during the holidays

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's Metro Health reports domestic violences cases tend to rise around 25% during the holidays.

There have been at least 14 homicides in San Antonio this year related to domestic violence, according to Metro Health.

And now with families spending extended time together, such as spouses or parents with school age children back at home on a school break, chances increase for violence within a household.

Erica Lee, a health program manager with the domestic violence section of Metro Health, said while there are several factors that can fuel domestic violence during the holidays — like financial pressures, heightened emotional expectations, and alcohol use — the root cause usually involves one family member exerting control over another.

She said if tensions seem to be on the rise during a family holiday gathering, remove yourself from the situation.

"If you do see a situation, just get out of it," she said. "Separate yourself from it. Cool down. Take a breather. Go away if you need to ... because we don't want it escalate."

Lee said victims of domestic violence can reach out to Metro Health to get connected to assistance like emergency shelters, counseling and support.

In an immediate life-threating situation, always call 911. She said if that is not possible because of the presence of a victimizer, text 911 for help.

She also said QR Codes are posted in public places around the city, including restrooms, to get confidential, quick assistance.

"They can scan the QR code and it will take them to a website with the information ... in case they can't make a call and they just want to escape, and they don't know how to. ... It's an easy process to put your information in there, so someone can reach out to you," Lee said.

Clink here for other domestic violence resources to choose from.