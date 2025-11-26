Pet organizations provide food safety tips so pets can enjoy holiday meals

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Many pet owners might feed their fur babies leftovers this holiday season, but there are certain foods that could harm them. The Animal Defense League of Texas released a list of safe and unsafe food for pets to feast on and avoid during the holiday season.

The Animal Defense League of Texas / Courtesy photo A dog enjoys safe food for the holidays

Safe food should be unseasoned, and that includes unseasoned turkey, apple slices, green beans, and mashed potatoes.

The Animal Defense League of Texas / Courtesy photo A tray of safe food for pets to eat

Food that can harm pets includes turkey bones, stuffing, gravy, and anything with onions and garlic.

Petco also provided a list of foods to skip, like turkey skin (due to its high fat content), stuffing, gravy, raisins, grapes, and pumpkin pie.

Find a complete list of safe and unsafe foods here .