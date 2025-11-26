Downtown San Antonio's biggest feast of the year is Thursday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The doors open at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to welcome 29,000 in need for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner.

Another 4,600 meals will be delivered to the homebound.

Patricia Jimenez is the daughter of the dinner's namesake—Raul Jimenez— who started the tradition in 1979. She runs the event today, which relies on 4,000 volunteers to cook, serve, and cleanup.

She said the feast on turkey and all the trimmings also provides camaraderie.

"Everybody who comes is going to have a community table," she said. "Somewhere they can go. A nice meal but also food for the soul."

The dinner also features an all-faith service, entertainment and dancing, and kids' activities.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will put in an appearance before the feast ends around 3:30 p.m.

VIA is offering free rides to attendees on its main lines, VIA Link, and registered VIA Trans riders. They just need to tell VIA drivers they are going to the dinner.