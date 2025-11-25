San Antonio airport puts holiday decorations from yesteryear to use

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is trying to soothe holiday travel stress with festive decorations and music.

If you like to dig old Christmas decorations out of the attic, clean them up, and put them to good use, so does the airport.

The airport reports it cleaned, reconstructed, and repurposed holiday decorations from yesteryear that a team found in storage. Airport officials said the effort was an exercise in sustainability and reduced waste.

The reintroduced items include several large wreaths measuring 3 to 12 feet, two 7.5-foot Christmas trees and nearly 200 feet of garland. The airport stressed all the decorations are of "high quality" and part of an "immersive" experience.

Airport officials said there will also be appearances by Santa and live reindeer. There's also a kid-friendly scavenger hunt at the airport.

The airport is also presenting its 34th Annual Holiday Music Festival, which runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 15. The music lineup includes bands and choirs from local schools performing in the baggage claim areas of both terminals.

“Creating an uplifting, welcoming atmosphere is a priority for us at SAT,” said Customer Experience Manager Clay White. “Our holiday performers help elevate the travel experience and turn busy and sometimes stressful travel days into moments of calm and joy.”

Ana Flores San Antonio International Airport

Here are some holiday travel tips shared with TPR by the airport in a statement:

Reserve parking. Before arriving, travelers can guarantee a parking spot in the garages or economy green lot.

Check TSA Guidelines. Get familiarized with the rules on liquids, food and electronics to avoid delays. Avoid wrapping gifts; instead, pack them in gift bags or boxes to prevent security issues.

Arrive early. SAT recommends passengers arrive two hours before boarding for valet or parking

Connect. Metropolis Drive In, Drive Out will make holiday travel smoother. Upon arrival, passengers will scan a QR code and link their license plate to their payment method to quickly pay for parking via the Metropolis app.



Use Bags™ Curbside Concierge. If parking in the garages, passengers can check their bags at the tunnel connecting the short-term garage to the terminal and bypass the airline ticket counters.