Large water main break causes issues north of downtown

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) reports a 24-inch water main break is causing closures and issues just north of downtown this morning.

The break occurred overnight at Broadway St., north of Josephine. Broadway is currently closed between East Grayson St. and East Josephine St.

A SAWS outage map lists the issue as a "priority 1" emergency, which causes property damage or water service outages.

Crews are onsite to repair the break, according to a SAWS Facebook post. Valves are being adjusted to minimize the effects of the break.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews are making repairs. Commuters can take Alamo St. as a detour.

This is a developing story.