Good chances for locally heavy rain for San Antonio this week

A Pacific storm system is expected to punch through the South Texas heat on Wednesday to potentially trigger some heavy rain showers and drop temperatures closer to where they should be for this time of year.

The weather pattern should change on Wednesday. While the day will start warm and muggy with some drizzle, the rain should begin to fall in bigger drops by Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service reports more than half of the area could see rain by Wednesday night, and nearly all of the area should get some precipitation by Thursday or Thursday night.

Showers will taper off after Thursday night but pick up again for Saturday and Sunday. We'll need to get a little closer to the weekend to get a better forecast picture.

Drought conditions persist for Bexar and surrounding counties, so any rain is welcome. Between Jan. 1 and this Monday, around 26 inches of rain have fallen on San Antonio International Airport. So, the city is about three inches below its annual rainfall rate for a typical year.

High temperatures for much of this work week will be in the 80s but will cool into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Early morning lows will drop from the 70s during the week to the lower 60s or upper 50s this weekend.