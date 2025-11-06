Household income may have had role in San Antonio Spurs arena vote

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

No one really knows what thoughts went through the minds of San Antonio area voters before they cast their ballots on Proposition B on Tuesday night.

The measure to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from a county venue tax to help build a new Spurs arena won by a vote of around 52% to 48%. It won by a margin of around 10,000 votes.

Much of the campaign against the arena was based on ads that claimed spending venue taxes was a corporate welfare tax for billionaires, referring to the Spurs ownership group.

And it appears looking at areas that voted for and against the measure that household income may have played a major role. Higher income zip codes on the North and Northwest Sides largely voted "yes." While lower income zip codes on the East and South Sides voted "no."

See how your neighborhood voted here:

BEXAR COUNTY PROPOSITION - B - Election Night Reporting

It's not surprising, but still interesting to note neighborhoods near the Spurs' current home on the East Side, the Frost Bank Center, voted against a new arena downtown.

And neighborhoods near the proposed new downtown arena site voted for Prop B.

The most outspoken opponent to a new arena was COPS/Metro, which issued a statement on Thursday to say it "applauds the record number of Bexar County voters who came to the polls and made their voices heard on Proposition B. We respect the will of the voters and the final outcome."

"We will continue to work to ensure that public money is directed to the public good ... these include long-needed investments in neighborhood and flood control infrastructure, public safety, schools and workforce development," the statement added.

The organization also said it will continue to work to ensure living wages will be paid to arena workers and those in the planned entertainment district around it.

And it wants a citizen's review committee to provide public oversight for every stage of the project.

It also wants the city to prioritize and direct funding for community needs through upcoming bond issues.