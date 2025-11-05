Rollercoaster weather for San Antonio, near freeze for Hill Country

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonians will start the weekend in t-shirts but need a sweater or jacket by Monday.

The National Weather Service reports that a warming trend that began this week will peak on Friday and Saturday with highs pushing 90. Record highs could be broken both days.

The record high for the Alamo City for Saturday's date is 88, set back in 2005. And the record high for Sunday's date is 90, set back in 1989.

Forecasters said a "pretty strong" cold front is expected to push into San Antonio late Saturday or early Sunday morning. Winds will start blowing out of the north up to 25 or 30 miles per hour as the front passes through. Sunday's highs will struggle to reach 70.

Early morning lows on Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the mid 40s.

Residents of the Hill Country and coastal plains could see lows in the mid 30s both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Forecasters said freezing temperatures were not likely, but that it was not a bad idea to cover sensitive plants and bring in furry friends.

It will take all of Monday to heat up to a high of 65 in San Antonio.

This latest cold front will also be dry, increasing the risk of fire danger due to dry vegetation, low humidity, and gusty winds.