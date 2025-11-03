© 2025 Texas Public Radio
As TPR makes upgrades to our transmitter this weekend, we apologize for any temporary disruptions or static you may experience on our broadcast signal. Internet and app streams are unaffected.

San Antonio will see a warming trend for the coming work week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:30 AM CST
November is one of San Antonio's more pleasant weather months, perfect for a walk through the San Pedro Creek Culture Park downtown, as pictured above
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
November is one of San Antonio's more pleasant weather months, perfect for a walk through the San Pedro Creek Culture Park downtown, as pictured above

Temperatures are expected to remain seasonable through at least mid-week, but warmer temperatures will be back.

A couple of cold fronts brought San Antonio mild weather for Halloween weekend, but warmer weather is coming to start November.

The National Weather Service reports a change in the weather pattern will see colder winds from the north replaced by warmer winds from the south this week.

Highs will be just above or just below 80 for most of the coming work week. Lows will be just above or just below 60.

Next weekend may be even warmer.

For the entire month of October, San Antonio International Airport only recorded about an inch of rain.

The airport has recorded about 26-inches of rain all year, which is more than two inches below where it should be by this time of the year.

And November is not known as one of San Antonio's rainier months. Little more than two inches of rain usually falls in the month of Thanksgiving.

It's also known for not being all that cold in the Alamo City in November. High average 71 and lows are around 49.

