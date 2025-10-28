Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour part of San Antonio's passing cold front

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio area and Hill Country will see gusty winds through Wednesday as a cold front stirs things up.

Not only will that increase the risk of wildfires, but high winds can also cause other damage too.

The National Weather Service reports north wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible. And gusts up to 50 miles per hour cannot be ruled out. The worst of the winds are expected to be gone by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

High wind related warnings and watches are posted through Wednesday.

Forecasters said gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations and light patio furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

Forecasters said winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so drivers are advised to use extra caution.