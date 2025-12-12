Magik Theatre to undergo $2.2 million in renovations after San Antonio City Council approval

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio’s Magik Theatre will receive more than $2 million in updates and renovations after approval from the San Antonio City Council.

The $2.2 million contract is for replacement of the auditorium’s HVAC system, along with accessibility upgrades, masonry work, and electrical work in the theater which is 130 years old. As a result, the theater will need to close for about four months early next year. The funds come from the city’s voter approved 2022 bond package.

The City of San Antonio owns the theater, also known as Beethoven Hall, which was built in the 1890s. The Magik Theatre moved in more than 100 years later, in the 1990s, to produce children’s shows.

“Our building was built in 1894 so that wasn't quite top of mind. We have a lot of work to do, but this is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Mel Zarb-Cousin, the theater’s managing director. “What they're going to be doing is expanding our accessible floor seating, so that there's more of it, but then also leveling the stairs that go from our lobby into the auditorium itself. So it's providing an accessible entrance inside the building, into our auditorium.”

Another pressing issue is the heating and cooling system.

“One of our biggest issues we've been struggling with over the past couple of years has been our HVAC unit in the actual auditorium itself. It's really uncomfortable there in the summertime, and we do summer camps and our shows, so they are replacing one of our HVAC units, which is fantastic.”

During Thursday’s council meeting, District 1 City Councilwoman Sukh Kaur praised the theater’s staff for its over 30 years of service.

"I want to thank you all's leadership. You guys are relentlessly supporting arts for our kiddos and making sure that we all have access, all of our kids have access to the amazing programming you offer there,” she said.

The theater will close for renovations on January 2nd and is expected to reopen in April. That closure coincides with the expected conclusion of construction along South Alamo Street, which is more than a year behind schedule.

"We had budgeted, anticipating some loss in revenue due to construction, but not to the degree that we experienced, in fact, that we were on track to lose about $300,000 in potential earned revenue that we just didn't see through, you know, things that were completely out of our control,” Zarb-Cousin said.

She added that a campaign to raise the lost revenue during the ongoing street construction was successful.

The Magik Theatre’s current show is "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

When the theater closes for renovations early next year, its next show, "Dragons Love Tacos," will go on the road.

Starting in February, the performances will be at the Carver Community Cultural Center, and in March those will move to Texas A&M University San Antonio, and finally to the San Pedro Playhouse in April and May.

“We're coming basically to a theater near you,” Zarb-Cousin said.