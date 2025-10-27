Timing of cold front expected to blow through San Antonio on Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to push into the Hill Country and San Antonio on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It should arrive in the Hill Country by late Tuesday morning and push into the Alamo City around midday. It should reach the coastal plains southeast of the city by Tuesday afternoon.

After reaching a high in the upper 80s on Tuesday in San Antonio, temperatures will begin to fall for the rest of the day. Sunrise temperatures on Wednesday through Friday mornings should be in the lower 50s or upper 40s through Friday morning.

Some of the lowest lying areas of the Hill Country could see sunrise temperatures dip into the 30s at sunrise on Thursday.

The cold front is not expected to trigger rain showers as it pushes through, but it will pack gusty winds as high as 30 miles per hour at times on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Local residents may want to make sure Halloween decorations are secure or briefly taken down.

Due to those gusty winds and dry vegetation, a fire weather watch has been issued for Bexar and surrounding counties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The humidity will dip as low as 15% at times during that time window.

And perhaps the best weather news is Halloween trick-or-treating temperatures early Friday night should be in the lower 70s or upper 60s.