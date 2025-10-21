Weak cold fronts cool San Antonio a bit while fire conditions worsen

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service reports two weak cold fronts are expected in San Antonio this week, one on Tuesday and one closer to the weekend.

Both will only keep high temperatures to just below 90. Evenings and early mornings will remain more seasonal with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The better news is the tempo of arriving cold fronts in San Antonio is picking up as it should this time of year.

Rain chances should also be stirred up later this week with less than half the area potentially seeing rain on Friday or Friday night. There is a slim chance of rain for Saturday.

The coming weekend appears slightly cooler too, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

The cold fronts will help lower the humidity too, which is good for humans. But it will only make fire conditions worse in rural areas of Bexar County and surrounding counties, all covered with dry vegetation.

Drought conditions continue to worsen around the San Antonio area with mostly rain-free weeks since July.

If you have been smelling the faint scent of smoke on your back patio, it may not be from a neighborhood cookout. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports some agricultural burning continues in Mexico, East and Southeast Texas, and the Mississippi Valley, occasionally sending smoke wafting across South Texas.

The smoke has not been in high enough concentrations, however, to severely impact overall air quality.