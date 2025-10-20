Opposition mounts against Guajolote Ranch development over water quality concerns

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Opposition continues to mount against a proposed residential development on approximately 1,100 acres in northwest Bexar County, with environmental concerns taking center stage in the heated debate.

Miami-based Lennar Homes wants to build nearly 3,000 homes on the Guajolote Ranch property west of the intersection of Scenic Loop Road and Babcock Road. The project has sparked controversy because critics say the development could discharge treated wastewater into Helotes Creek, which feeds into the Edwards Aquifer—San Antonio's primary drinking water source.

In a rare move, Lennar agreed to provide Texas Public Radio with a recorded statement after declining an invitation for a live interview with listener call-ins. This marks the only time Lennar has spoken about the project to media beyond brief written statements.

Environment & Natural Resources Lennar pushes for Guajolote Ranch sewage treatment plant Opposition continues to mount against Guajolote Ranch, a proposed residential development on approximately 1,100 acres in northwest Bexar County west of the intersection of Scenic Loop Road and Babcock Road. Listen • 25:22

David Grove, Lennar's regional president for Texas, defended the project's environmental safeguards.

"The reclaimed water will undergo advanced treatment processes to ensure it meets environmental safety standards before being discharged," Grove said. "Our facility will use what is known as a membrane bioreactor treatment system, which is superior to nearby plants and far better than the existing septic systems."

Grove emphasized that Lennar is voluntarily exceeding state and federal requirements and will employ the highest-level certified operators at the facility.

Lennar also pointed to their track record with similar systems. "There are currently 17 other wastewater treatment facilities already operating safely and effectively today within the contributing zone," Grove said. "The difference between those 17 other facilities that already exist and ours is that ours will be newer, with the most sophisticated environmental technology and subject to the strictest operating controls in the area."

But Randy Newman, chair of the steering committee for the Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance, remains unconvinced. He argues that even the most advanced treatment plants are vulnerable to failures.

"Regardless of how advanced a plant might be, or regardless of how good an operator the plant has, there's still going to be human failure," Newman said. "There are going to be power failures, there are going to be flood events, there are going to be maintenance issues."

Newman also raised concerns about contaminants of emerging concern, including PFAS—known as "forever chemicals"—pharmaceuticals, and microplastics that cannot be fully removed by wastewater treatment systems.

"The EPA has informed the TCEQ that these cannot be removed by wastewater treatment plants," Newman said. "So we're talking about antidepressants, fentanyl, cocaine, anything that anyone in that neighborhood uses of this kind of nature cannot be removed and will be going into our drinking water source."

In May 2025, two state administrative law judges recommended that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approve the wastewater discharge permit for the development's plant. TCEQ plans to meet to discuss the issue on Wednesday and possibly decide on the fate of water plant. However, the recommendation is not final. The permit still must be reviewed and approved by TCEQ commissioners, with a decision expected by the end of the year.