UT San Antonio Poll: San Antonio Mayor Jones has 25% approval rating; majority neutral or not sure

Polling conducted by UT San Antonio shows that only about 25% of surveyed voters approve of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

The poll released this week dove into the upcoming election and other public officials. About 660 Bexar County residents were surveyed with 80% of those— about 530—living within the San Antonio city limits.

Of the San Antonio respondents, only 25% strongly approve or somewhat approve of Mayor Jones’ performance since she took office in June. Another 28% either strongly disapprove or somewhat disapprove of her.

However, the bulk of respondents (about 30%) said they neither approved nor disapproved, while about 17% said they were unsure.

Jones has had a rocky start with members of council over several initiatives, including attempts to change city policies regarding ordinance creation and a failed request to slow down Project Marvel’s development.

Among the respondents, about 56% identified as Democrats and 35% as Republicans, while 9% said they were independents. Nearly 40% said they identified as liberal, 18% were middle of the road and 35% as conservative, with about 6% saying they hadn’t given much thought into their own political leanings.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai had an approval rating of about 37% and disapproval of 10% with about 24% neutral and 20% not sure. Another 10% said they were not familiar with the judge.

The poll also asked about Governor Greg Abbott who had an approval rating of about 29% and more than 64% saying they disapproved. President Trump had a 28% approval rating in Bexar County and 66% of respondents saying they disapproved.

Disclosure: UT San Antonio is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any other business, institution or organization.