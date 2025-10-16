Army North and Army South will relocate from San Antonio to Ft. Bragg in North Carolina

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials have announced that The U.S. Army will move its headquarters of Army North and Army South away from Ft. Sam Houston to Fort Bragg.

The new command will be known as the Western Hemisphere Command and will be based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

It’s part of a larger effort by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to streamline the military’s command structure.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she was disappointed but hoped that the changes would result in a minimal impact, depending on the amount of personnel affected.

Some parts of the command may remain at Fort Sam, but the total number of job losses is unknown so far. Personnel changes are expected to happen within the next six to eight weeks. Joint Base San Antonio and its installations employ around 86,000 people.