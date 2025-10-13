Two killed in small plane crash near Fort Worth's Hicks Airfield, NTSB investigating

Two people died Sunday afternoon when a twin-engine plane crashed near North Saginaw Boulevard in northwest Fort Worth, according to officials.

Witnesses told WFAA they heard a loud boom at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, then saw black smoke rising from the crash site.

The aircraft, a Beech King Air C90, struck several parked semi-trucks when it crashed, igniting them. The Fort Worth Fire Department soon contained the blaze.

The incident also forced the brief closure of all north and southbound traffic on Business 287 near the crash site.

The small, private Hicks Airfield is located not far from the crash site, but it's not yet clear if that was the intended destination of the plane. The aircraft's starting point has also not yet been confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Copyright 2025 KERA