'Yes, it was just me': Dallas ICE shooter left notes detailing motives, DOJ says

The man who shot and killed a detainee and hospitalized two others at a Dallas immigration facility before turning the gun on himself acted alone and left detailed notes stating he intended to shoot and terrorize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

Joshua Jahn, 29, opened fire with a bolt-action rifle at a Dallas ICE field office around 6:30 a.m., shooting across the length of building, through windows, and toward law enforcement vans, where he hit three detainees being transferred. One died and two were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson said at a press conference Thursday.

Law enforcement obtained warrants for devices and locations associated with Jahn, and at his home, found a collection of notes. One said: "yes, it was just me," Larson said. He referred to ICE agents as "people showing up to collect a dirty paychecK," and said he wanted to maximize harm against ICE while minimizing collateral damage.

The fact that he killed a detainee and injured two others was a "tragic irony," Larson said.

"This, what he did, is the very definition of terrorism," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

