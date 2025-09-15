San Antonio's Land Bridge at Hardberger Park recognized for connecting culture and wildlife

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park has been awarded the prestigious Honor Award for General Design by the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).

The bridge opened in 2020 across Wurzbach Parkway as the largest wildlife crossing in the U.S., connecting the previously bisected 330-acre park back to Salado Creek.

The project was funded through private donations and the voter-approved City of San Antonio 2017-2022 Bond Program.

In 2021, the bridge added a 1,000-foot-long elevated "sky walk" at the forest level park.

ASLA award winners represent the best of landscape architecture in a variety of categories, including general design, residential design, and analysis and planning.

ASLA recognized the project as being the first land bridge of its kind for human and wildlife passage and for its role in restoring a major ecological sanctuary.

"A great case study in possibilities," the Awards Jury wrote in their judging statement. "This is an impressive ecological investment by the community, and a well-executed project by the landscape architect and design team."

The bridge has diversified park habitat with over 50 reintroduced species of wildlife — many bearing fruits, providing shelter, and supporting prey species.