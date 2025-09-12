FEMA closing its flood recovery center in Kerr County on Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The FEMA Kerr County Disaster Recovery Center at L J Vineyards will close operations at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

But the building will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, as a Disaster Outreach Center.

The Kerr County Disaster Recovery Center is the last of eight centers that FEMA had opened to help survivors following deadly July flooding across the Hill Country. The others were closed previously.

In a press release, FEMA reported it will continue to work with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to help survivors and communities recover from the floods.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28.

Hill Country residents who have already applied for assistance are encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA and to keep handy their nine-digit number assigned to them.

To stay in contact with FEMA:

Create an online account at DisasterAssistance.gov, the same website where you can apply for assistance. Note that you will need your email address to apply. If you already have a disaster account, log in to update your status or upload your documents.

at DisasterAssistance.gov, the same website where you can apply for assistance. Note that you will need your email address to apply. If you already have a disaster account, log in to update your status or upload your documents. You may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily.

To share your documents, send a fax to FEMA at 800-827-8112 and provide a copy of your insurance settlement and your appeal letter. You may also submit documents to this address:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

FEMA representatives are available at the following Disaster Outreach Centers:

Burnet County AgriLife Building – 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet, TX 78611. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Projected closing Friday, Oct. 3.

Kerr County: Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Memorial Blvd. Kerrville, TX 78028 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Kerr County: L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket) - 1551 Texas Highway 39, Hunt, TX 78024. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Closed Sundays.

San Saba County: San Saba Civic Center - 1190 S. Thomas Stewart Dr., San Saba, TX 76877. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Projected closing Friday, Sept. 26.

Travis County: Round Mountain Baptist Church - 14500 Round Mountain Rd, Leander, TX 78641. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday. Projected closing Tuesday, Sept. 30.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.