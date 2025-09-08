© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

It's National Library Card Sign-Up Month; San Antonio Public Library offers many online services

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published September 8, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT
Courtesy photo
/
SAPL

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the San Antonio Public Library.

Bexar County residents can sign up and discover free online services at their neighborhood library.

The library’s free Libby app provides access to a comprehensive digital collection consisting of over 200,000 e-books and e-audio books and magazines that can be viewed on any device.

The Libby app provides access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks.
Courtesy photo
/
SAPL
The Libby app provides access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks.

Scott Williams, the marketing manager for the San Antonio Public Library, highlighted the app’s features, including one he finds especially interesting and that patrons might not realize is available to them.

"One of my favorite things about Libby that a lot of people don't know is the magazines that are available there," said Williams. "There's no holds, there's no limits, so you never have to wait for a new copy of your favorite magazine if you use the Libby app."

Kanopy, the library’s streaming service, is another online option to explore. Kanopy offers popular movies, documentaries, and educational content, and a streaming service for children called Kanopy Kids.

Kanopy is the library's streaming service—and there is a Kanopy Kids service, too.
Courtesy photo
/
SAPL
Kanopy is the library's streaming service—and there is a Kanopy Kids service, too.

“Every month, anybody with a San Antonio public library card gets 21 tickets to spend on Kanopy, and content on Kanopy is, you know, two or three tickets, " said Williams. “So you get to choose from this vast array of great movies and TV shows and popular content to stream again on any device.”

Students from elementary to graduate school who may need help with their assignment can utilize Brainfuse, the library’s free online live tutoring service, with their library card.

Brainfuse is a free online tutoring service.
Courtesy photo
/
SAPL
Brainfuse is a free online tutoring service.

“Let's say that your child's a fourth grader, and they need a little bit of extra help in their math assignment,” said Williams. “You go to fourth grade math, and within a few minutes, you're connected live to a tutor who is an expert in their field, somebody who holds a master's degree and has experience in that field of study, and they can chat back and forth with your student and help them with extra assignments, answering questions, illustrating ideas on a whiteboard.”

Residents can sign up for a library card at their nearby library.

Library Card Sign-Up Month runs throughout September.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News TPRTop StoriesSan Antonio Public Library
Jackie Velez
jackie@tpr.org
See stories by Jackie Velez