It's National Library Card Sign-Up Month; San Antonio Public Library offers many online services

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the San Antonio Public Library.

Bexar County residents can sign up and discover free online services at their neighborhood library.

The library’s free Libby app provides access to a comprehensive digital collection consisting of over 200,000 e-books and e-audio books and magazines that can be viewed on any device.

Courtesy photo / SAPL The Libby app provides access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks.

Scott Williams, the marketing manager for the San Antonio Public Library, highlighted the app’s features, including one he finds especially interesting and that patrons might not realize is available to them.

"One of my favorite things about Libby that a lot of people don't know is the magazines that are available there," said Williams. "There's no holds, there's no limits, so you never have to wait for a new copy of your favorite magazine if you use the Libby app."

Kanopy, the library’s streaming service, is another online option to explore. Kanopy offers popular movies, documentaries, and educational content, and a streaming service for children called Kanopy Kids.

Courtesy photo / SAPL Kanopy is the library's streaming service—and there is a Kanopy Kids service, too.

“Every month, anybody with a San Antonio public library card gets 21 tickets to spend on Kanopy, and content on Kanopy is, you know, two or three tickets, " said Williams. “So you get to choose from this vast array of great movies and TV shows and popular content to stream again on any device.”

Students from elementary to graduate school who may need help with their assignment can utilize Brainfuse, the library’s free online live tutoring service, with their library card.

Courtesy photo / SAPL Brainfuse is a free online tutoring service.

“Let's say that your child's a fourth grader, and they need a little bit of extra help in their math assignment,” said Williams. “You go to fourth grade math, and within a few minutes, you're connected live to a tutor who is an expert in their field, somebody who holds a master's degree and has experience in that field of study, and they can chat back and forth with your student and help them with extra assignments, answering questions, illustrating ideas on a whiteboard.”

Residents can sign up for a library card at their nearby library.

Library Card Sign-Up Month runs throughout September.