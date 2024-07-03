Photos: UT joins SEC with a bang — and some injuries

UT Austin kicked off its entrance to the Southeastern Conference on Sunday with a parade, photo ops with the UT mascot Bevo, fireworks and a concert by none other than Pitbull. The event drew large, sweaty crowds as the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) climbed into the triple digits.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by a "crowd surge/crush," according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two other people were also hospitalized for "unrelated non-life-threatening medical issues."

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Fernanda Cortez takes a picture with Bevo XV during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News SEC college flags hung outside Mezes Hall during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Mateo and Sebastian Rocha, age 9, cool with wet towels as they wait in line for the Ferris wheel during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Sloane and Sienna, aged 6 and 11, slide down the "Fun Slide" during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Crowds enjoy food, drinks and amusement rides on 21st Street during UT's SEC Celebration on June 30, 2024. KUT News/

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News The crowd boos the screen as OU is featured on the SEC Now: Live From Texas broadcast during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Hook Em' raises a hook em' sign to the crowd at the ceremony during UT's SEC Celebration on the Tower Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Pitbull performs at the Tower stage finishing UT's SEC Celebration on the Main Mall on June 30, 2024.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Fireworks conclude the ceremony during UT's SEC Celebration on the Tower Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu

