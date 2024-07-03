Photos: UT joins SEC with a bang — and some injuries

UT Austin kicked off its entrance to the Southeastern Conference on Sunday with a parade, photo ops with the UT mascot Bevo, fireworks and a concert by none other than Pitbull. The event drew large, sweaty crowds as the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) climbed into the triple digits.
Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by a "crowd surge/crush," according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two other people were also hospitalized for "unrelated non-life-threatening medical issues."