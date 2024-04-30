Nearly 80 people arrested during police crackdown on pro-Palestinian protest at UT Austin

Seventy-nine people were arrested on UT Austin's campus during demonstrations Monday against Israel's war in Gaza, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrests began a second week of protests, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators again descending on the university's south lawn. State police responded, arresting scores of protesters. Crowds attempting to block vans carrying arrested protesters to jail were met with pepper spray and flash-bangs.

The University of Texas Police Department made the vast majority of arrests – 75 – while Austin police arrested four people.

UT has taken a hard line on pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Last week, President Jay Hartzell, with the support of Gov. Greg Abbott, called in Department Public Safety troopers to respond to a planned demonstration.

Charges against 57 people arrested were dropped for a lack of evidence, but a FOX 7 photojournalist was accused by DPS of assaulting a trooper.

Protests Monday afternoon escalated after demonstrators set up an encampment on the south lawn. Police and troopers in riot gear surrounded the protesters and made arrests.

Demonstrators emphasized their plan to "occupy" the campus, similar to groups demonstrating across the country. Hartzell and UT's administration has insisted UT "will not be occupied."

UT staff and faculty have come out against the university's response to the protests, calling for Hartzell's resignation in a petition.

Another demonstration is planned for Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

