Hot weather pattern could change after Sunday for San Antonio

A cold front is expected to push into the area this weekend to keep afternoon highs around 90 degrees and early morning lows in the mid 60s, so it will act as a mere maintainer of weather conditions we've seen in recent days.

But the National Weather Service reports the cold front may finally be the beginning of a series of cold fronts from the West coast known to reach South Texas this time of year.

Next Wednesday looks quite pleasant with a high around 86. Sadly, the forecast from this weekend and through the middle of next week remains dry.

San Antonio's six-year drought continues, and healthy June and July rains are a distant memory. The city is again officially running a rainfall deficit for the year of nearly 1.4-inches at San Antonio International Airport. A total of 25 inches of rain has fallen at the airport so far this year.

The southern half of Bexar County and most all of Medina County have some of the worst drought conditions in the nation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. And southeast Medina County has the worst drought rating possible in the country, deemed "Exceptional" by the monitor.