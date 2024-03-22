Hays CISD bus carrying pre-K students rolls over in Bastrop County

A Hays CISD bus with more than 50 people inside rolled over in Bastrop County near the Travis County line on Friday afternoon.

The bus was transporting Tom Green Elementary pre-K students on a field trip. Forty-four students and 11 adults were on the bus, according to a statement from Hays CISD. Parents have been notified about the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said it was a "multiple fatality accident" in a post on Facebook. At least two people are dead, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to the scene near Mustang Ridge at 2:49 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. It's advising people to expect road closures around the area. First responders are still on the scene near SH 21 and Caldwell Road.

Mutual Aid in Bastrop County 2751 W SH 21 (14:17 x-street Caldwell Rd) Bus rollover with greater than 40 patients involved. Avoid the area. Expect closures for a large amount of 1st responders working the scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/QmSbH1WCHC — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 22, 2024



