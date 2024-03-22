© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Hays CISD bus carrying pre-K students rolls over in Bastrop County

KUT 90.5
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:42 PM CDT
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News

A Hays CISD bus with more than 50 people inside rolled over in Bastrop County near the Travis County line on Friday afternoon.

The bus was transporting Tom Green Elementary pre-K students on a field trip. Forty-four students and 11 adults were on the bus, according to a statement from Hays CISD. Parents have been notified about the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said it was a "multiple fatality accident" in a post on Facebook. At least two people are dead, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to the scene near Mustang Ridge at 2:49 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. It's advising people to expect road closures around the area. First responders are still on the scene near SH 21 and Caldwell Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View the latest updates from Austin-Travis County EMS.


