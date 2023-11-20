Favorable weather, cheaper gas, and busier airports in Texas for Thanksgiving

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Favorable weather, cheaper gas, and busier airports can be expected in Texas for Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service reported only a slight chance of rain for the Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Brownsville areas on Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the rest of the state.

Thanksgiving Day highs will be in the 60's for most of the state, while the Dallas and Houston areas may remain in the 50s.

Sunrise temperatures on the day after Thanksgiving or Black Friday will range from the 30s in the Panhandle to the 50s across Deep South Texas.

The American Automobile Association-Texas reported the statewide average for gas could fluctuate during Thanksgiving week but was hovering around $2.82 per regular unleaded gallon or about 26 cents less than last year.

Texas had the lowest average price in the nation, while California had the highest at $5.04.

Inside state lines, Tyler had the lowest average price at $2.68, while Bryan-College Station had the highest at $2.99.

AAA Texas also reported 4 million Texans will travel for the holiday — 3.7 million by vehicle, 244,000 by plane, and 84,000 on trains and buses. Travel by air is up 4% this year, compared to 2022.