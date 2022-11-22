Thanksgiving Day travel in Texas to include slick roads, gusty winds in some areas

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Thanksgiving Day promises to be rainy across much of the state.

Rain-slickened roads can be expected around Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin on Thursday. Houston has the strongest chance of showers at 80% Austin has a 60% chance of rain. Rain chances are more moderate in Dallas and San Antonio.

Houston's high will be around 72. It will reach 61 in Dallas, 70 in San Antonio, and 67 in Austin.

Overall temperatures will range from the 40s in the Panhandle to near 80 in the Rio Grande Valley, a difference of 40 degrees on Thanksgiving Day.

It will be sunnier and drier across much of West Texas, from Abilene to El Paso. Highs will be in the 60s around Abilene and in the 50's in Midland-Odessa and El Paso.

The South Plains around Lubbock will see more clouds and a 50% chance of rain. The high in Lubbock will be around 50. The Panhandle around Amarillo will also see a few clouds and a 30% chance of showers. The high in Amarillo will be around 41. Wind gusts around 30 are expected around Lubbock and up to 40 around Amarillo.

The border will generally be mostly cloudy and warm. The high in Laredo will be around 70.

Travelers to the Texas coast can expect some rain too. The forecast for Corpus Christi calls for a 50% chance of showers and a high around 74.

The National Weather Service reports models show varying arrival times and movement of an upper level low that will push the rain out of the San Antonio area this week.

"The differences in the movement of the upper level low will generally determine how quickly the rains end. A more northern passage of the upper low would make for a faster end of the rain by Friday," a forecast discussion read.

A more southern passage of the upper low would keep rain chances going into early Saturday.