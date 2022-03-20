© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Deadly fires scorch West Texas communities but rain may be on the way

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton,
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
Published March 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
1 of 4  — Eastland Complex wildfire burns in Texas
Eastland Complex wildfire burns near Rising Star, Eastland County, Texas, U.S. March 17, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Content filmed March 17, 2022. Twitter/@johnnyhaysmd via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
TWITTER/@JOHNNYHAYSMD/@johnnyhaysmd via REUTERS
2 of 4  — Houses burn in the Eastland Complex wildfire in Texas
Abby Felchner, Bre Riggs and Priscilla Maynard go through the debris of a friend's house which burned in the Eastland Complex wildfire in Eastland County, Texas, U.S. March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. Ronald Erdrich/USA Today Network via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT
RONALD ERDRICH/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS
3 of 4  — Eastland Complex wildfire burns in Texas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on flames as the Eastland Complex wildfire burns near Rising Star, Eastland County, Texas, U.S. March 18, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Content filmed March 18, 2022. Twitter/@johnnyhaysmd via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
TWITTER/@JOHNNYHAYSMD/@johnnyhaysmd via REUTERS
4 of 4  — Eastland Complex wildfire burns in Texas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on flames as the Eastland Complex wildfire burns near Rising Star, Eastland County, Texas, U.S. March 18, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken March 18, 2022. Twitter/@johnnyhaysmd via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
TWITTER/@JOHNNYHAYSMD/@johnnyhaysmd via REUTERS

Emergency response crews continued to fight at least four wildfires in or near Eastland County, between Abilene and Fort Worth, on Sunday.

The blazes, known collectively as the Eastland Complex fires, have killed at least one person, destroyed more than 140 structures and burned around 50,000 acres of dry and windy West Texas landscape.

The high winds have kept firefighting aircraft grounded at times, hampering their attempts to support the ground crews. But another form of help from above may be on the way: rain.

Angel Lopez-Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service says there's a chance of rain Sunday night and into Monday.

"That's exactly what we're hoping for," he said. "As the weather is changing in our favor, it will help us out tremendously."

The blaze began on Thursday after a number of smaller fires merged together. Four major incidents comprised the Eastland Complex: the Kidd Fire (spread out over 42,000 acres), the Wheat Field Fire (7,200 acres), the Walling Fire (380 acres) and the Oak Mott Fire (4,000 acres).

By Sunday afternoon, a map with the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System indicated the Walling Fire was completely contained. The map also indicated the Kidd Fire was 25% contained; the Wheat Field fire was 40% contained; and the Oak Mott fire was 60% contained.

Also on Sunday afternoon, the Forest Service's Incident Information service tweeted that crews were responding to another emergency nearby, named the Blowing Basin Fire, which measured 100 acres and was 5% contained.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson counties, an action which marshals all available state resources to respond to the emergency.

One person has died because of the Eastland Complex fires. On Thursday, Eastland County Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, 51, was killed as she attempted to evacuate residents from Carbon, Texas.

"While evacuating people and going door to door," a statement explained, "Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley was last heard that she was going to check on an elderly individual. With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire."

Henley had served as a law enforcement officer since 2003, became Gorman's chief of police in 2007, and then joined the Eastland County Sheriff's Office in 2013. She was married and had three children.

The effects of the fires have not been contained to West Texas. High winds have carried the smoke from the fires as far away as Houston. On Friday, the city's fire department and Office of Emergency Management warned residents that air quality was unhealthy.

Houston Public Media contributed to this report.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

News FireTexas WeatherTop Stories
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
Fernando Ortiz Jr. is TPR's editor.
See stories by Fernando Ortiz Jr.