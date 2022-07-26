Summer Night City: Brandon Padier and Black Gold

Brandon Padier and Black Gold is an americana/country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hailing from San Antonio, Texas. For Brandon, the song always comes first. Luckily, his deep knowledge and love of the great songwriters of the 20th century have helped him hone his craft and create a sound that is comfortably reminiscent, yet completely original.

The band performed for our first in-person Summer Night City event series, live at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park. Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs!

Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance. Video produced by Rob Martinez.