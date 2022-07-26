© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Summer Night City: Brandon Padier and Black Gold

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
Brandon Padier
Miranda McCardle
/

Brandon Padier and Black Gold is an americana/country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hailing from San Antonio, Texas. For Brandon, the song always comes first. Luckily, his deep knowledge and love of the great songwriters of the 20th century have helped him hone his craft and create a sound that is comfortably reminiscent, yet completely original.

The band performed for our first in-person Summer Night City event series, live at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park. Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs!

Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance. Video produced by Rob Martinez.

51-DSC08615.jpg
1 of 33  — 51-DSC08615.jpg
Miranda McCardle
52-DSC08628.jpg
2 of 33  — 52-DSC08628.jpg
Miranda McCardle
63-DSC08706.jpg
3 of 33  — 63-DSC08706.jpg
Miranda McCardle
62-DSC08700.jpg
4 of 33  — 62-DSC08700.jpg
Miranda McCardle
64-DSC08712.jpg
5 of 33  — 64-DSC08712.jpg
Miranda McCardle
68-DSC08727.jpg
6 of 33  — 68-DSC08727.jpg
Miranda McCardle
72-DSC08732.jpg
7 of 33  — 72-DSC08732.jpg
Miranda McCardle
73-DSC08735.jpg
8 of 33  — 73-DSC08735.jpg
Miranda McCardle
77-DSC08759.jpg
9 of 33  — 77-DSC08759.jpg
Miranda McCardle
79-DSC08783.jpg
10 of 33  — 79-DSC08783.jpg
Miranda McCardle
80-DSC08786.jpg
11 of 33  — 80-DSC08786.jpg
Miranda McCardle
81-DSC08790.jpg
12 of 33  — 81-DSC08790.jpg
Miranda McCardle
83-DSC08793.jpg
13 of 33  — 83-DSC08793.jpg
Miranda McCardle
84-DSC08794.jpg
14 of 33  — 84-DSC08794.jpg
Miranda McCardle
91-DSC08809.jpg
15 of 33  — 91-DSC08809.jpg
Miranda McCardle
92-DSC08812.jpg
16 of 33  — 92-DSC08812.jpg
Miranda McCardle
100-DSC08830.jpg
17 of 33  — 100-DSC08830.jpg
Miranda McCardle
101-DSC08838.jpg
18 of 33  — 101-DSC08838.jpg
Miranda McCardle
102-DSC08839.jpg
19 of 33  — 102-DSC08839.jpg
Miranda McCardle
106-DSC08851.jpg
20 of 33  — 106-DSC08851.jpg
Miranda McCardle
107-DSC08854.jpg
21 of 33  — 107-DSC08854.jpg
Miranda McCardle
111-DSC08868.jpg
22 of 33  — 111-DSC08868.jpg
Miranda McCardle
110-DSC08865.jpg
23 of 33  — 110-DSC08865.jpg
Miranda McCardle
115-DSC08874.jpg
24 of 33  — 115-DSC08874.jpg
Miranda McCardle
117-DSC08877.jpg
25 of 33  — 117-DSC08877.jpg
Miranda McCardle
116-DSC08876.jpg
26 of 33  — 116-DSC08876.jpg
Miranda McCardle
132-DSC08935.jpg
27 of 33  — 132-DSC08935.jpg
Miranda McCardle
134-DSC08947.jpg
28 of 33  — 134-DSC08947.jpg
Miranda McCardle
154-DSC09051.jpg
29 of 33  — 154-DSC09051.jpg
Miranda McCardle
158-DSC09105.jpg
30 of 33  — 158-DSC09105.jpg
Miranda McCardle
165-DSC09127.jpg
31 of 33  — 165-DSC09127.jpg
Miranda McCardle
166-DSC09129.jpg
32 of 33  — 166-DSC09129.jpg
Miranda McCardle
164-DSC09124.jpg
33 of 33  — 164-DSC09124.jpg
Miranda McCardle

