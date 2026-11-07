Veterans Day ceremonies, events and deals

Celebrate Veterans Day in Military City USA with these parades, ceremonies and special offerings.

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, an official federal holiday to honor all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Texas is home to the largest veteran population in the country, with about 1.5 million veterans. More than 160,000 of those veterans reside in Bexar County.

The city and local veteran service organizations are hosting events this weekend and on Wednesday. Here’s a roundup:

Weekend events

On Saturday, the United States Military Veterans Parade Association will host a parade through the heart of downtown San Antonio. The parade, which is presented by USAA, will kick off at Milam Park at noon and travel down Houston St. — 500 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207.

Also Saturday, the Salute to Service Veterans Day celebration will be held at the Women Unlimited Headquarters —322 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX 78207. There will be a live musical performance by Liz Garcia, a Tejano music artist, along with veteran-owned businesses and resources. The event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Helotes Veterans Day Concert is from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Helotes Fire Department — 12951 Bandera Rd., Helotes, TX 78023. Attendees can enjoy a concert put on by the Helotes Area Community Band.

The Texas Veterans Commission and other partners are putting on a veterans hiring event at the Boeing Center at Tech Port — 3331 General Hudnell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78226 — Monday at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Veterans Day

Head to Government Canyon State Natural Area to celebrate military members with a Veterans Day Hike, starting at 9 a.m. The hike will be approximately 3-5 miles. Government Canyon State Natural Area —12861 Galm Rd, San Antonio, TX 78254.

After some debate, the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will go on as planned, for this year at least. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. in the assembly area of the cemetery, at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209.

The San Antonio National Cemetery, at 517 Paso Hondo St., will also host a ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is put on by the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association, and Ret. Army Gen. Vincent Brooks will speak at the ceremony.

Post-Veterans Day

Fitzgerald’s Bar and Live Music Venue will host a Veterans Day show Thursday at 7 p.m. Stop by the concert at 437 McCarty Rd, Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78216, to listen to a variety of bands and veteran performers.

The 6th annual Veterans Day celebration at the Hemisphere will take place Saturday, Nov. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. The free event will feature live music, food and family actives. It’s located at 210 S. Alamo St.

Also Saturday, Nov. 14, VFW Post 76 is putting on a USMC Birthday Veterans Day Celebration & Bike Show. Starting at 3 p.m. and running until midnight, there will be live music, food and drinks and a bike show at 10 10th St, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Deals for veterans

The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission for service members and veterans for the whole month of November, plus half price admission for up to four immediate family members.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will also host a military appreciation weekend, Nov. 14 and 15, where active duty service members and veterans can enter the park for free.

Applebee’s, Chili’s, Denny’s, Golden Corral, Freddy’s and more restaurants are all offering free or discounted meals for veterans and service members Wednesday. A valid military ID is often required.

The San Antonio Report’s military and veterans coverage is supported by Report for America.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.