Air Force confirms flu outbreak among trainees at Lackland

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The Air Force says it has been managing a localized influenza outbreak among trainees at Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base for the past three weeks.

In a statement to Texas Public Radio, an Air Force spokesperson said the 37th Training Wing and 59th Medical Wing are working together to contain the outbreak.

"Medical professionals and Public Health officials have implemented mitigation measures to isolate and treat symptomatic trainees to reduce further exposure and continue to monitor the situation," the statement said.

The Air Force said medical personnel are monitoring trainees who may have been exposed and treating symptomatic trainees with antiviral medications, including Tamiflu. Trainees who recover and are cleared by medical professionals will return to training.

Castro said nearly 160 members of the 37th Training Wing had become ill and called for a full accounting of the outbreak.

"I am especially concerned by the tragic death of a trainee this past week," Castro wrote. "My office has requested the Department of Defense provide a full accounting of the outbreak and investigate the circumstances of the trainee's death."

The Air Force has confirmed the death of trainee Keon McDaniel, who died Tuesday after suffering what officials described as a medical emergency days earlier. Military officials say the cause of death remains under investigation.

The Air Force has not said whether the death was related to the influenza outbreak.

Castro also criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision earlier this year to end the military's influenza vaccine mandate, calling it "a reckless decision that put troops in harm's way and undermined our military readiness."