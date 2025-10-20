© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Texas Cyber Command launches at UT San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published October 20, 2025 at 8:48 PM CDT
Chief of Texas Cyber Command, Timothy White, speaks at the launch of a collaboration between UT-San Antonio and TXCC
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Chief of Texas Cyber Command, Timothy James White, speaks at a launch reception at UT San Antonio's downtown campus.

The nation’s largest state-run cybersecurity agency launched Monday evening at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Texas Cyber Command, created earlier this year by state law and $135 million in state funding, is led by Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Timothy James White.

"The imperative is this state has a dependency on cyberspace in ways that you all live, but you may not necessarily know in detail or depth the circumstances the state and every other state and everywhere across the globe, has an extraordinary vulnerability,” White told a crowd featuring elected leaders and UT system leaders at the university’s downtown campus.

UT-San Antonio School of Data Science on Dolorosa St
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
UT-San Antonio School of Data Science on Dolorosa Street.

"But please make no mistake, ladies and gentlemen, big actors in this space, state, nation-state actors in this space, criminal organizations in this space,” White said. “They're coming for Texas. They've come for Texas. They are here.”

White said that Texas Cyber Command’s mission right now is to work on identifying weaknesses in state and local government systems, and to coordinate with those governments on best practices to prevent cyber breaches and how to respond effectively when they do happen.

UT San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy said the university is poised to play a major role to advance that mission.

“UT San Antonio stands ready to contribute subject matter expertise and state of the art facilities to help build a robust cyber defense infrastructure for the state of Texas, developing advanced cyber tools, cultivating partnerships, including our deep federal ecosystem here, and supporting cyber security operations,” Eighmy said.

UT-San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy speaks at the reception for the collaboration between UT-San Antonio and Texas Cyber Command on Oct. 20, 2025
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
UT-San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy speaks at the reception for the collaboration between UT-San Antonio and Texas Cyber Command on Oct. 20, 2025

San Antonio has the largest concentration of cybersecurity expertise in the U.S. outside of Washington, D.C.

Joint Base San Antonio is home to the Sixteenth Air Force, which is responsible for “information warfare.”

Texas Cyber Command also plans to collaborate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Security Agency, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Southwest Texas Fusion Center.

“We look forward to working together to ensure ongoing success and security for San Antonio and all of Texas, and to be the benchmark for excellence at the national level is the first state to do this,” Eighmy said.

Disclosure: UT San Antonio is a TPR sponsor. We cover them as we would any other business, institution or organization.

Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
