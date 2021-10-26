American Veteran: 'So different than what we thought it would be'

In commemoration of Veteran’s Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military.

Edie Meeks joined the Army Nurses Corps in 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War. Her goal was to make sure service members, like her brother serving in the Marines, received the best possible medical care while overseas. As a nurse, she felt she needed to step up and do her part.

“You got on the plane, and you could feel the feeling of, ‘We’re going to help,’” Meeks said. “And then when we got over there it was so different than what we thought it would be.”

At the 3rd Field Hospital in Saigon, Meeks treated a seemingly endless parade of injured young men. Many were grievously wounded. Some did not survive. Over the course of her year-long deployment, she recalled her optimism turned to rage.

