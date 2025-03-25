Jasper Scherer and Kayla Kuo | The Texas Tribune
Next step will be action in the state House, where budget writers have different plans for distributing property tax help.
Burrows claims the support of a coalition of Republicans and Democrats, while Cook has the endorsement of the GOP caucus.
So far Trump has looked elsewhere for his earliest cabinet and high-level staff appointments, in some cases passing over Texans who were in the mix.
Cruz won over Latino voters and targeted Colin Allred’s support of transgender rights to win a third term.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL linebacker and civil rights lawyer from Dallas, repeatedly broke fundraising records in his campaign, raising more than $80 million by mid-October.
Colin Allred, Ted Cruz blast each other as “extreme,” throw jabs on border and abortion in Senate debateThe debate proved combative from start to finish, with Cruz and Allred trading barbs on nearly every issue that came up.
Democrats — riding a wave of enthusiasm sparked by Kamala Harris’ nomination — think they can flip just enough House seats to stop Republicans from passing school vouchers.
Gonzales, who represents a Texas border district, tells a Tribune Festival audience that his own party will be to blame for defeats in the November election.