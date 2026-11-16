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Elected leaders and charitable organizations turned out on the steps of San Antonio City Hall on Monday to draw attention to National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, especially since the higher cost of living has aggravated both social issues.

Katie Wilson, who is president and CEO of Close to Home, said they have a strategic five-year plan to cut local homelessness in half among the first-time homeless and among the unsheltered homeless.

The plan is called One Neighborhood: Where Everyone Has a Place to Call Home.

“What this does is it gives us clear objectives. So, all these different agencies doing this work are working together, and we’re tracking our progress in the clearest way we’ve ever had.”

She said the strategic plan also includes a lot of public outreach to homeless people and continued support for those who have found a place to live to prevent them from returning to homelessness. Local homelessness in recent years has been as high as 14,000, according to Wilson.

Advocates said homelessness and hunger are often associated with one another.

Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, said with inflation and higher food and gas costs driving up the numbers of those in need, his agency could use extra support in donations and in volunteers.

"Next week brings Thanksgiving. It's a traditional meal that includes a turkey and sides, and so for so many families they're worried that they won't be able to access those ingredients. It's just unaffordable."

Through donations and volunteers the San Antonio Food Bank hopes to distribute 35,000 turkeys to those in need this holiday.

Cooper said food demand upon the bank has increased 17% this year due to increased living costs. He said they expect to serve as many as 140,000 in need this year, compared to 120,000 in recent years.

Higher fuel costs to transport food is also part of the problem.

"The cost of a head of lettuce is less than the transportation to get it from California to Texas," Cooper said. 'So, man, when you think about the fact that more people are putting their dollars into their gas tank than putting in their grocery cart, that's a scary place. Families are struggling to nourish themselves."

Cooper said, "rent eats first," referring to where potential food dollars are also siphoned off. And he said topping all these issues off are changes to SNAP benefits under President Trump.

"SNAP is struggling right now," he said. "There are some significant policy changes about who is eligible, and there has been a significant decline in the number of those that are eligible for SNAP."

SNAP benefits replaced what was once commonly known as "food stamps."

During the city hall event, a couple of women interrupted speakers, shouting for help after they claimed city crews uprooted a homeless encampment under a freeway. They showed Texas Public Radio phone video images in which city flatbed trucks with large dumpsters on top appeared to haul items away from underneath the freeway.

Wilson said homeless encampments in public right-of-ways are the subject of much discussion among advocates, residents and the city.

"I think encampment abatement is what they're called," she said. "I think it's among the most divisive issues. I mean the public, which is not experiencing homelessness, they want to see some response, and I certainly understand that. But at the same time, we know that clearing peoples' things from an area or forcing them to move is not ultimately solving the problem, which is getting people off of the street."

Wilson said she was excited that come 2027, in partnership with the Housing Trust, they are launching an encampment plan for Cattleman Square on the West Side, near downtown, to go out and understand the "needs of every person out there" and create a custom plan for everyone to get off the street.

And she said they are working with the San Antonio Police Department to pause abatements for a certain period of time while they work on the encampment plan. She said they would let the square's encampment know it would close, but they would have time to get them to a different situation. She said the City of San Antonio is also testing the same model.

Wilson said she thinks the encampment plan balances complaints from residents and the needs of those living there.

Both Wilson and Cooper said concerned San Antonians can visit their organizations' websites for Close to Home and the San Antonio Food Bank, respectively, to learn more about hunger and homelessness and how to donate or volunteer.

Wilson said volunteers are needed for the homeless count in the community in January.