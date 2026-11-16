Texas Democrats have started laying out their agenda. Where might Republicans draw the line?

"Now the fun part starts."

That's how Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa opened her first news conference after the Democrat's historic election win.

"We have for months been meeting with experts, planning, and making sure that we were prepared to govern," she added.

Nearly two weeks after the sweeping midterm victories that gave Texas Democrats the governor's office, lieutenant governor's office and their first Texas House majority in more than two decades, the excitement of election night is turning into something more concrete. Democrats are now preparing to turn years of political dreams into law.

For state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, the shift has made a once-theoretical question suddenly very real: Where should Texas House Democrats begin?

"I'm like a kid in the candy store," the San Antonio Democrat said.

Lawmakers began filing bills Monday, Nov. 9, ahead of the legislative session that begins Jan. 12. Democrats' early proposals include raising the minimum wage, expanding Medicaid and repealing the state's private school voucher program.

But Republicans retained a 19–12 majority in the Senate, giving them the votes to block major parts of Democrats' plans.

"Those things are largely going to be almost impossible with the Republican Senate," said Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak, president of Potomac Strategy Group and a recent senior adviser to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's campaign.

In an interview with The Texas Newsroom, Mackowiak said he does expect some bipartisan bills to pass — just not the major policy changes Democrats want. That leaves the incoming Democratic House majority with a test: how to use its new power when it still cannot pass laws on its own.

Pocketbook issues and public schools

Democrats' early proposals reflect concerns about the cost of living. Hinojosa has pointed to public schools and good jobs, saying she is committed to "putting money in the pocket of Texans."

For Martinez Fischer, that starts with the expenses facing families and businesses, from insurance costs to wages. Voters "are trusting us to solve these issues," he said.

His House Bill 246 would raise Texas' minimum wage from $7.25 to $17 an hour. Other Democrats have filed proposals to increase it to $15.

Health coverage is another focus. Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin called health care a "cost driver" at a news conference last week, making it a top priority for her.

Texas has not expanded Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act. State Rep. John Bucy III, an Austin Democrat, has filed two bills to do so, extending coverage to more low-income adults, including workers who cannot afford insurance.

"You know, we think it'd be about 1.1 million Texans that would be eligible for coverage under Medicaid expansion," Bucy recently told Texas Standard.

Bucy is pursuing two different approaches to Medicaid expansion, hoping to create more room for negotiation.

Public schools were central to Hinojosa's campaign, and early bill filings show how House Democrats want to change both school funding and the state's approach to private education.

Bucy's House Bill 376 would base public school funding on student enrollment rather than average daily attendance. That would make district funding less dependent on whether students miss class.

Another proposal from Bucy would repeal Texas' Education Savings Account program, which uses public money to help families pay for private education expenses. Republican lawmakers approved the school voucher program in 2025.

But how much of Democrats' agenda becomes law will depend on where Senate Republicans are willing to compromise — and where they draw the line.

"On education, I definitely think Republicans will defend the school choice program. They fought very hard to get it done. It took well over a decade or more to do that," Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser told The Texas Newsroom.

Beyond passing bills

Democrats may not have the votes to push their entire agenda through the Legislature, but their election victories have won them other powerful tools to shape how Texas is governed.

A Democratic House can block Republican bills coming from the Senate. House Democrats also choose the chamber's speaker. Under current rules, the Texas House speaker appoints committee leaders and helps determine which proposals advance toward a vote.

Hinojosa will also have the power to veto bills and individual spending items in the state budget. Senate Republicans could not override her on their own — that would require two-thirds support in both chambers, including the Democratic-controlled House.

Hinojosa can also appoint leaders to state boards and agencies, though many of those choices require Senate confirmation. She can also temporarily fill vacancies while the Senate is out of session, allowing some appointees to begin serving before their confirmation votes.

One consequential appointment will be a successor to Education Commissioner Mike Morath, the Abbott appointee she has pledged to oust.

"She's going to replace Mike Morath with someone that's been in the classroom and understands that space," Bucy said.

Steinhauser said senators will have to decide whether to fight Hinojosa's choice for education commissioner.

"They might say, okay, you won, fair and square, you can have that, but we're gonna really hold firm on these other things and they're gonna be more legislative than appointments," he said.

Steinhauser said Hinojosa and Goodwin can also use their statewide platforms to make their case directly to voters and put pressure on Republican senators.

"I think the bully pulpit is the biggest thing that they have," he said.

Working across the aisle

Incoming Democratic leaders have brought Republicans into their preparations for governing Texas. Hinojosa named former Republican state Rep. Ernest Bailes to her transition team, while Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin and likely incoming House Speaker Senfronia Thompson have recruited former Republican lawmakers and legislative leaders.

But whether that willingness to seek Republican advice translates into cooperation at the Capitol remains to be seen. Some Senate Republicans are already signaling that any cooperation will have its limits.

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, made that clear on election night when he wrote on X: "Texas stands as long as the Texas Senate Republican caucus holds the line. We will."

Outgoing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also backed changing Senate rules to strip powers from Goodwin last week on the Mark Davis Show, though he has not specified which powers he wants transferred. A majority of senators can change the rules that give the lieutenant governor authority over committee appointments and other legislative decisions.

Mackowiak expects Republican senators to reduce Goodwin's authority before taking up Democratic priorities, arguing that the move would restore "a more standard power structure" to the chamber.

But even if senators leave Goodwin's powers intact, they can use other legislative levers to block or reshape Democratic proposals, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.

The Senate, he said, "becomes a place where Democratic legislation either dies, gets moderated, or gets converted into bipartisan legislation."

Mackowiak said Republican senators are "extremely unlikely to go along" with Medicaid expansion or major changes to gun and abortion laws.

But Steinhauser sees more room for deals. On education, he expects Republicans to be open to negotiating additional funding for public schools. He was most confident lawmakers could reach agreement on legalizing recreational marijuana.

Both Republican strategists identified data centers as another opening. Mackowiak pointed to regulation, while Steinhauser said Republicans and Democrats could agree to end tax breaks for data centers and other corporations.

Steinhauser considers Medicaid expansion a harder sell. Bucy has said he is willing to negotiate over how to expand coverage.

"I want to be able to sit at the table and negotiate and get Medicaid expansion in law," he told Texas Standard.

Even proposals that fail could become campaign material. Rottinghaus said advancing bills through the House would let Democrats show voters what they tried to accomplish — and identify the Republicans who stopped them.

But whether that pressure changes Republican senators' calculations is another matter.

Mackowiak argues that the Senate's electoral map largely shields Republicans from competitive general elections. Steinhauser disagrees, saying Republican senators will still have to consider how their decisions play with voters beyond their base ahead of 2028.

"The Democrats will definitely use that as a cudgel in the next election. So I think they have a real decision to make both on policy and on the politics of that," Steinhauser told The Texas Newsroom.

Democrats will have to defend what they accomplish with their new power. Senate Republicans will have to defend both the deals they make and the proposals they stop. The next election will test whether voters agree with those choices.



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