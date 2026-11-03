Bexar County voters turn out in strong numbers on Election Day after record early voting

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More than 108,000 people had cast ballots in Bexar County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, following a record-breaking early voting period in which more than 527,000 ballots were cast.

Voters were casting ballots at a pace of more than 10,000 an hour, with election officials expecting a late-afternoon increase. Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew expects at least 150,000 votes to be cast on Election Day.

"Everybody should get up and get out. We want all of our voters to know that we're there for them, right? Voting is safe in Bexar County. We're super proud of our numbers at the rate that we've been going with them," Carew said.

All 302 polling locations opened on time Tuesday morning, Carew said, although some of the longest waits were reported on the county's far West Side.

Voters express frustration, hope at the polls

At Helotes City Hall in northwest Bexar County, voters encountered relatively short lines Tuesday morning, a contrast to the long waits some experienced during early voting last week.

David Perales said he voted primarily for Republican candidates.

“I just don't believe in Democrats. That's not an issue, but it's just, I think their policies are just trash,” he told TPR.

Joe Salinas said he voted differently this election.

“I usually vote Republican, but I am so disappointed in the Republican Party right now. You know, I voted almost all Democrat. I did vote for a couple of Republicans, but disillusioned with the Republican Party," Salinas said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Political signs at the entrance to the Helotes City Hall polling location

Garth Nelson said he was particularly concerned about integrity among elected officials.

"I'm truly concerned with our direction. Specifically, here in Texas, and the people who are trying to represent us. Things are bad enough right now. People with no integrity, little integrity, trying to make it to D.C. It's a serious concern to me,” Nelson said.

For Janine Johnson, the election has brought frustration with political divisions and concerns about the cost of living, veterans and education.

“To tell you the truth, I just want some peace and quiet. There's just too much going on, and we know the affordability. I care about what's happening to our veterans when I see them out on the street, you know," Johnson said. "I care what's happening in our schools, you know, so it's a lot of morality issues for me, you know, but the arguing back and forth has gotten on my last nerve.”

At the Grey Forest Community Center polling location, Ginger Burkholder said she was hopeful about the outcome.

“It's critically important and I'm hopeful for the outcome that our country can go in a new direction.”

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Ginger Burkholder stands outside of the Grey Forest Community Center polling location.

None of the voters interviewed by TPR in Bexar County reported problems with voting machines or the voting process.

In neighboring Kendall County, voters also turned out with strong feelings about the election and what was at stake.

At the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Boerne, 18-year-old Zaygen Arnold was voting for the first time. He arrived with his mother and brother but declined to say which candidates received his vote.

"It's your civic duty to vote for your representatives," Arnold said.

For Doug Griffin, a former California resident, the state's political direction was a motivating factor.

"The state is starting to turn more purple than deep red. Red to me is very important. I don't think we need more government," Griffin said.

Federal election monitors deployed to Bexar County

Bexar County is among seven Texas counties selected for federal election monitoring on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it would deploy more than 1,000 election monitors nationwide to observe voting and compliance with federal election laws.

Carew said Bexar County was selected because of a backlog of voter registration applications submitted through the Texas Department of Public Safety before early voting began.

“It's no different than the poll watchers that have been assigned by our candidates and parties,” Carew said. “The difference between the poll watchers and the DOJ observers is that the observers are not allowed within 100 feet of the polling locations.”

Closely watched races on the ballot

Bexar County voters are deciding a range of federal, state and local contests, including races for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, county judge and district attorney.

Several congressional contests in South Texas are being closely watched for their potential impact on which party controls the U.S. House.

The election also follows a redrawing of Texas' congressional districts, which changed political boundaries for some San Antonio-area voters.

Local ballots also include a funding proposition for Pre-K 4 SA and measures affecting several area school districts.

Polls open until 7 p.m.

Voting continues until 7 p.m. Tuesday, and anyone in line when polls close can still cast a ballot. Bexar County residents can vote at any Election Day polling location in the county.

Carew said she hopes to release the first early voting results around 7:30 p.m.

TPR will carry live election coverage from 7 to 11 p.m., with results, reporting and analysis. Follow the latest returns on TPR's election results page.