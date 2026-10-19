Early voting is underway in Texas. Here’s how to vote in the midterm election.

Esta historia también esta disponible en español.

Early voting for the 2026 midterm election starts on Monday, Oct. 19, across Texas, giving voters a few weeks to cast their early ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

For new or returning voters across Bexar County, we’ve put together a video guide to help you know exactly what to expect when you arrive at your nearest polling location.

This step-by-step guide takes you from checking your voter registration, to the moment you enter the building, confirm your registration, make your selections, print your ballot and the last step of inserting your ballot into the tabulator machine.

We’ve also compiled a comprehensive 2026 Voter Guide that introduces you to the candidates on the ballot this November.

Here are the top races to watch this November 2026 election

That includes the Texas governor’s race, a fiercely contested U.S. Senate race, Bexar County races, a host of education races and school finance issues, plus positions on the county appraisal district.

And we have a handy guide to help you find your sample ballot.

Special thanks to the League of Women Voters for the use of the vote machine and guidance.

Early voting runs Oct. 19-30. Choose from any of these early voting locations.

More tools:

How to find your sample ballot

2026 midterm voter guide

Education voter guide

BCAD voter guide

Check out our video guide in Spanish, too.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

