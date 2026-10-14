County judge delivers his last State of the County Address in San Antonio

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A who's who of business and local government leaders turned out for Tuesday's State of the County Address by Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a mixture of celebrations and farewells.

A ballroom at the Westin North in the Colonnade was packed with more than 400 guests for the annual luncheon event.

Sakai listed the accomplishments of his past four years in office, including increased spending on mental health in schools and substance abuse treatment, and on public safety. He also noted no new increase in property taxes, broadband internet for all, a next-generation flood warning system, transportation improvements and two new University Health hospitals.

He also named a healthy list of manufacturers expanding or moving to South Bexar County, including Toyota, JCB and International Electric Manufacturing or IEM.

"I'm talking about $5.7 billion ... in investment that will create 8,000 jobs," he said of the combined new jobs expected from the companies. "They are coming, and that is reality. I am proud to have done it in my four years."

Toyota is seeing the return of Tacoma pickup production, in addition to its existing Tundra pickup production, which is helped along by a new axle plant at its sprawling South Side manufacturing campus. U.K.-based JCB is a family-owned heavy machinery manufacturer whose biggest clients are companies that rent construction, industrial and farming equipment.

California-based IEM manufactures power distribution systems, remote power panels, switchgear and switchboards supporting diverse industries. The $200 million IEM facility will be located at Brooks.

Sakai leaves the office at the end of the year, so the address also gave him the stage for a big public farewell.

"I'm writing the final pages of this chapter, but I find I'm also writing a beginning," he said. "I'm ready to find a new path, one built on what I've learned this last four years, grounded in gratitude and guided by the same commitment to service. To the 5,000 Bexar County employees who serve our residents, support our employers, stand with our business owners and keep this county moving every day, thank you."

Sakai asked the county-elected leaders and employees in attendance to stand and be recognized, and for "making me look good today." He also thanked those in attendance, and residents in general, for their past support.

"Thank you for the honor of serving you as your county judge," Sakai said to conclude his remarks.

Sakai said he hoped the business community will continue to support future county leaders because there are more challenges ahead, including keeping up with growth.

Sakai leaves office at the end of the year, after he lost his primary re-election bid to former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.