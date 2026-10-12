Bexar sheriff seeks witnesses, suspects in wake of Trump rally protest

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The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released a wanted poster featuring a mix of clear and blurry images of people who attended President Donald Trump’s GOP rally at Freeman Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The agency says it is still seeking witnesses and suspects in connection with incidents at the rally, where protesters gathered inside and outside the venue. Inside, some attendees heckled Trump as he spoke, and the president heckled them in return.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 18 people were escorted out of the coliseum, but no arrests were made. Outside the venue, two protesters received warnings from deputies. No arrests were made in those incidents, either.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is committed to thoroughly investigating all reported incidents and will take appropriate action if evidence establishes that a crime has been committed and appreciated any assistance the public might provide.

"Thankfully, there were no major incidents at the rally last week. However, any form of political violence, no matter how minor, has no place in our society. Each victim will have the opportunity to press charges if he or she so chooses," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

As indicated in the poster, the sheriff's department urged anyone who recognized the images or who witnessed an incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000 or email them at BCSOTIPS@BEXAR.ORG.

The protesters. who interrupted Trump indoors, were drowned out by boos from his supporters or chants of "USA! USA!" Trump told the crowd one protester was headed back home to his mother and said another protester needed to lose a lot of weight as a part of his returned heckles.

The Bexar County Republican Party said it had anticipated protesters at the coliseum, where around 6,800 were in attendance for the rally, where Trump drummed up support for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton and Republican Congressional nominee Carlos De La Cruz, both in close races.

The Bexar Democratic County Party told Texas Public Radio it had planned "loud," but peaceful protests across the street from the coliseum. It also had security monitors within its ranks to prevent clashes with counterprotesters.

The president landed at Kelly Field on Air Force One before traveling to the East Side venue for his remarks that lasted just under two hours.

