Sheriff reports 18 protesters escorted out of Trump's San Antonio rally

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The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has released more details about protests inside Freeman Coliseum during President Trump's GOP rally on Wednesday.

Trump was heckled by protesters on a few occasions, and he heckled right back to cheers from the partisan attendees.

"You know many of these protesters are paid. You know that, right?" the president asked the large crowd. "And they'll have this perfect shirt on, made by the best printer money can buy. I love how they all have the same exact signs. All beautiful pink and blue and purple, and all different colors," he said. "And they have perfect, made by the same printer, very expensive signs. They don't make these signs. They don't make these signs. These are paid protesters. They are paid by enemies of our nation."

The sheriff's office said it escorted 18 individuals out of the coliseum for disruptive behavior. No arrests were made on the inside. Outside of the venue, two criminal trespass warnings were issued, but again, no arrests were made. Hundreds of protesters lined up across the street from the coliseum.

Inside the coliseum, protesters heckling Trump were drowned out by shouts from the crowd and chants of "USA! USA!"

The sheriff's office said in a statement to Texas Public Radio that it's also reviewing videos of the rally.

"The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of videos that have surfaced regarding several disturbances that occurred inside the venue during the rally. We are investigating all reports and videos accordingly," the statement said.

The statement also said that anyone who thinks they were victimized during the rally should call the sheriff's office at 210-335-6000.

The president spoke for nearly two hours at the event, with 6,800 people in a limited-seating configuration. The coliseum can fit just under 12,000 people. Trump held the rally to boost support for Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton and Republican Congressional candidate Carlos De La Cruz.

The East Side event began shortly after Trump's 5 p.m. arrival aboard Air Force One at Joint Base San Antonio–Kelly Field, on the far West Side.