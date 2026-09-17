Homicides in unincorporated Bexar County surpass total for all of 2025

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Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the number of homicides in unincorporated areas of the county this year has already exceeded the total number of those reported in all of 2025.

The sheriff shared the latest homicide statistics with Bexar County commissioners during their meeting at the courthouse this week. The county recorded 15 homicides in 2025. Sheriff Javier Salazar says that total has already been surpassed this year, with three months still remaining in 2026.

"(There were) 18 homicides that we've dealt with on the law enforcement side of the house. Half of those (were) domestic violence-related and half of those (were) murder-suicides, which is something else that we're continuing to battle."

The county consistently has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in Texas.

Salazar brought up the homicide numbers as the county launches yet another study on reducing deputy overtime at the crowded county jail — now at its highest population ever. He suggested such a study also should consider, not only county detention issues, but also county law enforcement issues, so they could be addressed by commissioners.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, who pushed for the study into deputy overtime at the jail to be included in the county's new fiscal budget, appeared open to the sheriff's suggestion for a study with a broader scope into his department.

"As I committed to you, I want this to be a partnership," Moody told the sheriff. "So, all of that information I hope flows into scoping the study, and we (can) try to get it out fast. I share your thoughts on making sure that these are dollars well spent and hopefully brings some value and additional ideas."

The Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence (CCDV), which tracks domestic abuse in Bexar County and the City of San Antonio, said domestic abuse can impact anyone regardless of race, sex, or socioeconomic status. And the abuse can be physical, sexual, mental and financial. Women remain a disproportionately high number of total victims.

Over time, such abuse can take its toll on the overall health of a victim.

Bexar County Judge Monique Diaz is the CCDV co-chair.

“Domestic violence is not only a criminal justice issue. It is a public health crisis that requires a unified, compassionate, and data-informed response,” she told Texas Public Radio.

“We remain committed to transparency, collaboration, and meaningful action to ensure every person in our community has access to safety, support, and hope,” said Maria Villagomez, the deputy city manager of the City of San Antonio and CCDV co-chair.

The commission was created to strengthen efforts to prevent domestic violence, intervene when it occurs and support survivors.