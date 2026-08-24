Ag Commissioner Sid Miller: Some Texas Republicans will lose in November due to rural voter outrage

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Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says frustration among rural Republicans over data centers, transmission lines and other state policies has grown so intense that he and some other GOP voters may refuse to vote for some Republican candidates in the November election.

Speaking Monday on Texas Public Radio’s "The Source," Miller said there are Republican candidates he cannot support, although he declined to identify them.

“There’s some that I just can’t,” Miller said. “I’m not going to say who.” He said he regularly hears from Republicans who say they may not vote for Democrats but will instead leave some races blank.

Miller went further, warning the backlash could threaten the party in the Nov. 3 general election.

“I think we could possibly lose some statewide races as Republicans,” Miller said. “We’re on the wrong side of this data center issue.” He also cited opposition to automated Flock license-plate cameras, school vouchers, hemp/THC policy and dissatisfaction with property-tax relief.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3. and includes races for a U.S. Senate seat, the governor’s office, congressional districts and more.

Miller, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, also broke with the president over Trump’s plan to temporarily ease tariffs on as much as 300,000 metric tons of imported ground beef in an effort to reduce grocery prices.

“This is a mistake on several fronts,” Miller said. He argued cheaper imports could further pressure ranchers already struggling with high feed, fertilizer and fuel costs and would do nothing to rebuild the depleted U.S. cattle herd.

Instead, Miller proposed tax incentives for ranchers who retain heifers for breeding and a broader reopening of Mexican cattle imports under disease-control protocols.

Economists have also questioned whether the limited increase in imports would significantly reduce retail beef prices. The U.S. cattle herd is at its smallest level in roughly 75 years.

Miller also called for a halt to proposed 765-kilovolt transmission lines, questioning why Texas needs the massive grid expansion if data centers are expected to increasingly provide their own electricity.

“Why do we need all these transmission lines running to West Texas to power data centers?” Miller said. “The best thing is just put them on hold until we get some answers.”

ERCOT says rapid growth from data centers and other large industrial users is among the factors driving projected electricity demand and the need for new transmission.

Utilities have warned that delaying the projects could threaten reliability, while rural landowners and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are pressing regulators to slow the process and give affected property owners more say.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also recently moved to rein in data center development, ordering an audit of proposed projects and directing regulators to examine whether the facilities can provide more of their own power, pay infrastructure costs and reduce water use.

Miller, who lost the Republican primary for agriculture commissioner to Nate Sheets in March, said he intends to remain active politically after leaving office.