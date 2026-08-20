Bexar County judge to lead delegation to Czech Republic in October

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Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is set to lead an official economic development delegation to the Czech Republic, which will take up much of the first full week of October.

It's hoped the trip may result in more foreign direct investment in the San Antonio region and strengthen ties with the republic.

Sakai will be joined by his Chief of Staff Matthew Polanco and strategic partners from UT San Antonio and the San Antonio Spurs. Sakai was invited to visit by the Czech Ambassador to the United States Miloslav Stašek.

The trip, which is not to exceed $25,000 and is supported by Greater: SATX, the region’s economic development organization, includes stops in Prague, Brno and Zlín to discuss business, investment and academic opportunities between the Czech Republic and Bexar County. Meetings are planned with UT San Antonio officials, the president of Czech Technical University in Prague and the president of Brno University of Technology.

The delegation will also visit the 2026 International Industrial Fair in Brno, where industrial, engineering, and electrical engineering firms from 40 countries are expected to gather.

"The United States is a key non-European partner for the Czech Republic. And Texas is one of the strongest American economies and a center of technological innovation," said Karel Havlíček, 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade. "In addition to strong economic ties, there is also a long historical tradition there — Texas is home to one of the largest communities of Americans with Czech roots."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott executed the Texas-Czechia cooperation declaration with the country in 2026. Key growth sectors shared by the republic and Texas include semiconductors and technology, defense and aerospace, and energy.

State officials report the Czech Republic is a stable strategic hub with English-proficient manufacturing and a good base of operations to reach the broader European market.

Bilateral trade between the republic and the U.S. is nearly $11 billion, according to state officials.