Texas Delta-8 ban creates legal risks and confusion for hemp users

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A new Texas prohibition on Delta-8 THC is creating confusion for consumers and businesses while raising concerns that some users will turn to illegal marijuana.

The change took effect last Friday, July 31, after the Texas Supreme Court overturned a nearly five-year injunction that prevented the state from enforcing its classification of manufactured Delta-8 as a Schedule I controlled substance.

The ruling also affects Delta-10, THCP and similar THC variants. Delta-8 occurs naturally in hemp in extremely small amounts, but products sold in stores typically contain higher concentrations manufactured from hemp-derived CBD.

The court concluded that Texas law permits the state health commissioner to treat those manufactured products as controlled substances.

Public health advocates support tighter restrictions, citing accidental childhood exposures, misleading packaging and the largely unregulated production of intoxicating hemp products.

But Cynthia Cabrera, president of the Texas Hemp Business Council, told Texas Public Radio’s "The Source" that the sudden change has produced “a lot of chaos and confusion” for businesses and consumers who believed the products were legal.

Possession now carries potentially serious consequences — even for someone who bought a Delta-8 product legally before the ban.

Daniel Mehler, a San Antonio attorney with Mehler Cannabis Law said police could pursue a felony charge, requiring the defendant to post bond and appear in court.

“For me, it means I’m going to be very busy,” Mehler said. “People are going to get arrested. We’re going to have a whole bunch of unnecessary criminal prosecutions that are likely to ultimately end up with dismissals,” he said.

The exact enforcement response may vary among jurisdictions. Some large-county prosecutors have adopted policies limiting marijuana prosecutions, but police departments can still arrest people suspected of possessing a controlled substance.

San Antonio police have said they will enforce the Delta-8 prohibition.

Consumers also have little official guidance about safely discarding products purchased before July 31.

Mehler said he knew of no state-sponsored disposal procedure. He predicted that some consumers would replace Delta-8 with marijuana purchased through illegal dealers. “People are going to access these substances,” Mehler said.

“We’re not putting that genie back in the bottle,” he said.

This prohibition could cost Republicans in in November during the General Election said Cabrera.

“I think this will matter to single-issue voters, people who are directly affected by this,” Cabrera said. “The reason that it should be important to every voter is because it’s an example of how a couple of guys in the Legislature can decide they don’t like something and then make the decision to take it away from people.”

The market remains complicated because not every hemp-derived THC product is prohibited. Edibles, drinks and tinctures containing Delta-9 THC can remain legal if they comply with the state’s 0.3% dry-weight limit.

Separate regulations and lawsuits involve THCA, testing standards and smokable hemp, while Texas already prohibits cannabinoid vape sales. Those overlapping rules mean consumers cannot assume a product is legal simply because it remains on a store shelf.